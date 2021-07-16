NBA rumors: Nuggets could get Paul George

According to NBA rumors, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a new star this summer to join the return of Jamal Murray and really compete to win the championship as soon as possible.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have already become All-Star caliber players, but with the emergence of super teams in the league, the Nuggets would need more stars on their roster to have a realistic chance of completely dominating the Conference. West.

In a recent article, NBA Analysis Network’s Greg Patuto came up with a hypothetical highly successful trade idea that would allow the Nuggets to acquire Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would send a package that includes Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, the 26th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a 2026 first-round pick and a first-round pick. round of 2028 to the Clippers in exchange for George.

Trading MPJ would be a tough decision for the Nuggets. However, it could be worth it if it means acquiring a more established superstar like George who is battle-tested in the playoffs and has a lot of experience taking on the best players in the league.

What would PG13 bring to the Nuggets?

Their possible arrival in Denver would greatly enhance their performance on both ends of the court, giving them a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, blocking defender and floor spacer. This season, he averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.