NBA rumors: New York Knicks interest in John Wall

The NBA rumors and one of the main actors of everything that is going to happen soon are the New York Knicks. Tom Thibodeau’s team will be looking hard to add notable pieces to their kit and will probe the market for big players. But not everything is going to be spectacular signings at the sporting level, but also the search for men who can contribute from the bench and grow in a second chance. The example of Derrick Rose this season is flattering to recover another man punished from injuries such as John wall, a player who has offered green shoots this year and does not count for the Houston Rockets going forward, as indicated by nbaanalysis.net.

Wall’s contractual situation is that he has a guaranteed year of contract left, for which he will charge $ 44 million, and in 2022 he will have a Player Option. Thibodeau has young players and potential that it does not have, such as Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina, which could be very attractive in the face of an exchange. The signing of Wall would be a qualitative leap in the media, it would offer a quality player from the bench, being able to play the role of substitute point guard and would put the bandage on before a wound takes shape, such as the departure of Derrick Rose. . In any case, betting on Wall would give them the option of attracting stars who maintain a good relationship with him, or being able to take advantage of his revaluation if he shows a good level of play at the beginning of the season.

John Wall has one more year of contract guaranteed and will have Player Option in 2022

While it is true that he has had physical problems this season, these have been due more to inactivity for so long than to something serious, which gives a lot of confidence to New York Knicks about what John wall he is in time to regain a high level of play. He is only 30 years old and although he has lost some explosiveness, he is still a very intelligent player, capable of generating his own shots and bringing winning experience to a young team still under construction.