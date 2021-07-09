NBA rumors: New York Knicks go after Terry Rozier

Terry rozier He is an ambitious player who does not see anything clear about his continuity in Charlotte hornets due to the importance of LaMelo Ball as a key piece in the future of the franchise. This situation can be exploited by New York Knicks, as indicated NBA rumorsAs they need a point guard and they would have set their sights on this player, who captivates them with his scoring ability and competitive character. To sign him they would need a transfer, something for which they would be willing to do without Kevin Knox and the first two rounds of the Draft, one in 2021 and the other in 2022. The alternative option being considered is to use Obi Toppin instead of the two rounds Draft, as a claim for the Hornets to accept, according to what was said by nbaanalysis.net.