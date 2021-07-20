NBA rumors: New Orleans Pelicans plans, three outings

One of the proper names of the season in the NBA by way of disappointment is New Orleans Pelicans. Stan Van Gundy’s pupils have not managed to chain great streaks of results in any part of the season, being left out of the Playoff by the Western Conference, not even being able to enjoy the Play-In.

Despite having one of the most interesting teams in the entire league, with names as attractive as those of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the lack of consistency and the detachment of the roster with the identity of the game of its coach have wreaked havoc on the New Orleans franchise that has to tackle tough and profound decisions in the team.

After the coach’s departure, another series of marches by some of the best players in these Pelicans will follow and some arrivals that elevate the team’s performance on the floor.

The plans go through 3 exits

– Close the output of up to 3 holders: Only Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will remain of the quintet, and everyone else will leave. No major overseas offer will be matched to Restricted Free Agency for Lonzo Ball, while for Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe a trade will be proposed.

– The step in front of some secondary: players like Jaxson Hayes or Willi Hernángomez, future players who are counted on, but who need more, that definitive leap in minutes and importance.

– Interesting arrivals: bet on a series of transfers that surround in the best possible way the two central players who remain. In Free Agency, close profiles of physical scorers and on the transfer route obtain defenders and experienced players who feel the basis of the project, in addition to selecting young people in the NBA Draft 2021.