NBA rumors: Nets go after French jewel Isaia Cordinier

On April 23 Brooklyn nets decided to look to Europe to reinforce its staff. They went easy as they fished for CSKA signing Mike james, one of the best players of the old continent in the last five years. Well, it seems that the scouts of the Kevin Durant, James harden and company have taken a liking to looking away from the United States to reinforce their squad.

Thus, the last NBA rumors, coming from New York Post (who always drinks from good sources), put the young French base Isaia Cordinier on the New York team’s radar. A 24-year-old player, who this season has attracted attention at Naterre and who has been chosen in the best team in the Eurocup. It must be said that the Nets have the player’s rights after getting them from the Hawks after a Las Vegas Summer League in 2019.

The player was chosen at the 16th position in the 2016 draft and since then his game has not stopped evolving. And this year he has exploded with an absolutely tremendous campaign in the Eurocup. That has made the Nets, holders of his rights, have him on the list of players to incorporate into their squad next season. Explosive base that, wherever it goes, will give much to talk about in the coming seasons.