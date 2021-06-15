in NBA

NBA rumors: Mike D’Antoni, favorite to coach the Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers he is hunting and capturing a technician for the 2021/22 season and the rnba umores they do not stop succeeding. The latest information from Adrian Wojnarowski places current Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni as the clear favorite to sign (in fact, he would have already been interviewed). Two other assistants like Chauncey Billups (Clippers) and Becky Hammon (Spurs) are also going to be interviewed and have options. We will see.

Johanna Konta: “I didn’t need this title to feel valid”

The best-selling scooter brands on the market