NBA rumors: Mike D’Antoni, favorite to coach the Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers he is hunting and capturing a technician for the 2021/22 season and the rnba umores they do not stop succeeding. The latest information from Adrian Wojnarowski places current Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni as the clear favorite to sign (in fact, he would have already been interviewed). Two other assistants like Chauncey Billups (Clippers) and Becky Hammon (Spurs) are also going to be interviewed and have options. We will see.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni is interviewing for the Portland Trail Blazers coaching job today, sources tell ESPN. Two more assistant coaches – the Clippers ‘Chauncey Billups and the Spurs’ Becky Hammon – are set to interview with Portland early this week, too. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2021