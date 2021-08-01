NBA rumors: Miami Heat positioned as favorite to sign Kyle Lowry

With Free Agency 2021 falling, Kyle lowry comes as one of the main players to consider in the transfer market. The veteran point guard leaves the Toronto Raptors with the goal of pursuing his second NBA champion ring.

After weeks of NBA rumors, and many candidates, it seems that there is finally a franchise that is positioned as a favorite to take over Lowry’s services: Miami Heat. This has been assured by Sports Illustrated journalist, Gran Afseth.

In this way, Lowry would come to the Heat to complement the star couple of the Florida franchise: Jimmy Butler – Bam Adebayo.