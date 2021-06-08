NBA rumors: Memphis Grizzlies, interest in Free Agents

The sensations it has conveyed Memphis Grizzlies In the last two seasons they have been really positive, with an exponential growth of their young stars and the recovery of an identity as a team that forms a fundamental pillar of the exciting project in which they are immersed. The fact of having managed to get into the NBA 2021 playoffs And being able to compete face to face against Utah Jazz is a more than remarkable endorsement for a franchise that wants to continue growing, something for which it will turn to Free Agency, as indicated NBA rumors, in which they will try to recruit an outside player with a scorer profile and who stands in a free verse within a very well structured organization chart, as indicated by nbaanalysis.net.

And the thing is that Tennessee’s want to become one of those solid and seamless teams, hardened, that take advantage of two great offensive props to channel the game, but have a player with more defensive licenses than the rest coming off the bench and trying to write down which microwave. A kind of Jordan Clarkson in the Jazz is what these Grizzlies are looking for, who have set their eyes on three players who will be Free Agent this summer and who could lead to a qualitative leap. Ja Morant and Jarren Jackson Jr are not satisfied with playing playoffs and want to continue growing at a forced marches, being the company of Jonas Valanciunas something non-negotiable.

Three players with different profiles interest the Memphis Grizzlies

Duncan robinson It is a very desirable option for a team in need of a consummate specialist from the triple and that could find in the Miami Heat player a great ally. His departure from Florida is almost certain and the fact that he can bring experience to a young team is also an endorsement in his favor. The second in contention would be Tim hardaway jr, a player who can generate his own shots and who would take on a lot of ball volume coming off the bench and alternating the court with a guard with a diametrically opposite profile like Dillon Brooks. Another player who is in the Memphis Grizzlies plans is Reggie bullock, whose role at Knicks as a 3 & Def specialist has been very prominent and would fit perfectly into the Tennesse organization chart.