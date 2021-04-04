NBA rumors: Marc Gasol, very close to leaving the Lakers

The recent addition of Andre Drummond to the staff of Los angeles lakers It has meant a new change of scheme in Frank Vogel’s plans for the final stretch of the regular season. One of the players that has been most affected by this change has been Marc Gasol.

The Spanish player has recently admitted in a statement that he is not at all happy with his current situation at the Lakers: “I am not plan A at the moment. Right now I am plan C or even D. It is something that I must accept because it is my job, and that’s life. But it’s never easy to assume something like that. “

“It’s life, you have to adapt.” @MarcGasol comments on adapting to the difficult decision of not being part of the starting role. pic.twitter.com/0s3bZG1pT4 – Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 3, 2021

These words imply that the paths of the youngest of the Gasol brothers and the Los Angeles Lakers will separate very soon. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Marc is already negotiating his buy-out to become a free agent, and to be able to sign a contract with another franchise in the league before the end of the 2020/21 season.

This fact would be great news for teams that already had Marc Gasol as a target in the last Free Agency 2020, and that still need a pivot to reinforce their squad. This is the case of the Boston Celtics, who with the departure of Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls now more than ever need the services of the Spanish pivot.

His worst version

Although he has not managed to play a key role in Frank Vogel’s plans since the season began, the reality is that Marc Gasol is averaging the worst numbers of his long NBA career: 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 40 games that he hopes to raise with his signing for another team.