NBA rumors: Lillard wouldn’t be the only one to leave the Blazers

If we were to expose which are some of the market movements that will generate the most noise in this offseason, one of them is, without a doubt, that of Damian Lillard. One of the great stars of the league will change of scene and there are many teams that are after his signing.

Get the services of one of the best players in the whole NBA It is a candy that will not last long in the market, but according to the latest information that emanates from some of the sports media closest to the league’s information they confirm that the departure of Damian Lillard I would not arrive alone.

If the playmaker of the Blazers leaves the Oregon franchise, other of the best players on the team in the West of the country could follow in his footsteps and change of scene in this preseason that is presented as one of the most eventful in a long time.

Confirmed by the players themselves

This is the particular case of players of the stature of CJ McCollum or Jusuf Nurkic, specifically that of the Bosnian, who has confirmed that he will not continue in the Portland Trail-Blazers if the undisputed leader of this team abandons the ship.

The feeling that Portland Trail-Blazers has in its Management and that it shares with the people of the city, is none other than that Dame Time is over, but it may not be so. At least they want to resign themselves until it is official and an irrevocable decision, but what is clear is that the hecatomb would be much greater than a single loss of a player.

“As far as I know, Damian Lillard stays, but if he leaves, I also leave Portland. My opinion is that it would be stupid to let a man as loyal as Lillard escape,” added the Bosnian.

It would not be enough to see a legend and an absolute icon of the franchise leave, which would also have to be seen how other great players would leave Portland, leaving one of the regulars of the Playoffs in recent years well unguarded.