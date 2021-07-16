NBA rumors: Lillard to the Lakers for Kuzma and Horton-Tucker

Colleagues at TrueHoop just confirmed what seemed like an open secret: Damian Lillard is going to ask to be transferred from Portland Trail Blazers. The Oregon star wouldn’t be happy with the way things have been done at the Moda Center lately and would like an outing. Thus, once we know that one of the most decisive players in the league is in the market, the NBA rumors around the possible future of his figure.

In a recent interview with fellow Yahoo Sports teammates, Lillard once again left his future open. He just turned 31 and wants to fight to win the NBA: “I’m not getting any younger. We haven’t lost much, but some Nuggets have eliminated us with losses that we should have won. We are not winning championships, but we are a great organization The thing is, I’ve reached a point in my career where I think I deserve to say that we can do better. That we must do better if we want to win at another level. “

Lillard is focused on Team USA heading into the Tokyo Games and admits he can’t watch the Bucks-Suns Finals for too long out of jealousy: “I’d like to be there.”

Rumors about his future

Adam Fromal, renowned NBA journalist founder of @NBA_Math, commented through his Twitter account one of the possible transfers that could end up taking Damian Lillard to the Los Angeles Clippers and that they revealed in the Hardwood Knocks podcast: Lillard and a second round from 2024 to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton Tucker.

We’ll see if this is a rumor or something else. What is clear is that Lillard must decide as soon as possible so that, if he wants to leave, the Blazers can seek a transfer that is beneficial for him and the franchise. We will see…