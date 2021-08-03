in NBA

NBA rumors: Lakers want Dwight Howard and Danny Green back

NBA rumors: Los angeles lakers They want to form a champion team again and for this they are seeking to reinforce themselves with players who were key in the 2019 ring. Danny Green and Dwight Howard, who played in the Philadelphia 76ers last season, are two clear objectives for the Angelenos to improve in shooting and outside defense and in inside play. Chris Haynes reports.

