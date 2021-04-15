NBA rumors: Lakers could sign Chris Paul

Los angeles lakers they could have a big dilemma with their point guard position for next season. Dennis Schroder is currently focused on helping the Lakers defend their throne this year, but his renewal can be tricky. That’s why Angelenos already think about Chris paul.

NBA rumors indicate that the presence of Lebron James on the roster makes signing Paul more meaningful because of the friendship the two league stars share.

Aside from his relationship with James, joining the Lakers would give CP3 a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first championship, something that has resisted him throughout his career.