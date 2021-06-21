NBA rumors: Lakers bet could be Chris Paul

If you are a fan of the best basketball and do not feel a special sympathy for Chris paulYou have to check your interior because something is there that is failing. One of the best guards in the recent history of the sport who has not yet won the ring award, but is closer than ever to achieving it this season.

Taking your team to the Western Conference Final where they already beat the Los Angeles Clippers 1-0, the year of CP3 It is being an unparalleled scandal that places the veteran point guard as one of the most attractive names this coming summer, when he will be a free agent and several teams will try to jump to his signing.

Chris paul will be on the market and there are many teams that want to add one of the best point guards in the league, including some Lakers they could bet on their arrival in a few weeks.

Magic’s advice

Without going any further, it has been a voice as authoritative as that of Magic johnson (best point guard in the history of the Los Angeles franchise) who has recommended to the Los Angeles Lakers’ Presidency of Operations the signing of the North American playmaker for this next offseason.

A leader with a rather unusual breed and claw on the floor, who also combines all these skills with a quality and talent that is simply indisputable. He can score, he can assist, he can defend, he can run, he can play static… Will he be the player the Lakers will make an effort for this summer to get back on the ring road?

See Chris Paul for one more season at this highest level from the hand of Lebron James It is something that attracts the majority of fans a lot, we will see if it becomes a reality in the summer.