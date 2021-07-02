NBA rumors: Lakers and Clippers dispute Kemba Walker

Kemba walker ended his tenure as a Boston Celtics player on June 18 after being traded to Oklahoma city thunder in exchange for Al Horford and Moses Brown. The Massachusetts franchise has already informed the player that it was not intended for him to continue in the project, and he was moved to an OKC in the process of rebuilding.

Just a few days after his arrival in Oklahoma, NBA rumors suggested that the Thunder also had no plans for Walker to play with them next season 2021/22, and that he was going to be traded during the summer transfer period.

Kemba Walker is not short of ‘girlfriends’. According to ESPN reporter Zach Lowe, both Los angeles lakers What Los Angeles Clippers They plan to go after the Uconn base. This has been confirmed in a statement made on his own podcast: ‘Lowe Post Podcast’.

“I think the two Los Angeles teams are currently sniffing out the Kemba Walker situation,” Lowe said. “Both teams want to reinforce their respective squads with the arrival of a third star, and the OKC point guard is one of their main targets.”

A low price

Kemba Walker’s value is lower than ever. After his performance throughout the season and in the Playoffs with the Boston Celtics (where he only averaged 12.7 points per game), they make agreeing a transfer to get his signing more than affordable at this point.