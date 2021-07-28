NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry, next signing New Orleans Pelicans

What at first glance seemed an incomprehensible and somewhat desperate operation, can now be seen as a totally strategic action aimed at reinforcing the staff with experience and talent to shorten the maturation process of the project led by Zion Williamson. All the NBA rumors point out that getting rid of Bledsoe, Adams and two rounds of the NBA Draft 2021, would allow New Orleans Pelicans be one of the most active franchises of the summer and look for star signings. One of them can be Kyle lowry, a veteran player who knows what it is to win a ring and who would bring enormous consistency to the team from the bench, as indicated by cbssports.com.

While it is true that there are many competitors trying to convince Lowry to play with them in the last years of his career, the New Orleans franchise is confident that they can win Kyle with their young team potential. It is curious to see how they do not have a single player over 30 years old in their squad, so they require experience at the point guard position and Lowry can become the helmsman of this team and alternate with another point guard with a different profile. Protected by the possibility that this idyll would have a similar effect to Paul’s on the Suns, Pelicans management believes that a 35-year-old player is worth betting on, as he can increase the competitiveness of the team a lot.

Ball or Hart could be sacrificed to sign Lowry

They have several options to get to sign Kyle lowry, who could go through giving up important players for them like Lonzo Ball or Josh Hart. It seems that it will be necessary to reach those extremes given the enormous competitiveness that there is to sign the Raptors point guard. They will have to analyze all their contracts very well and see what possibilities there are of continuing to have even more salary margin to make a succulent offer in economic terms to a man whose highest aspiration is to win a ring. It won’t be easy, but there are many factors that can bring Lowry closer to a New Orleans that could be exciting next season.