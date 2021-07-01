NBA rumors: Knicks will use RJ Barrett as a bargaining chip to go after Lillard or Beal

New York Knicks is one of the leading franchises of the NBA Rumors for Free Agency 2021. The Big Apple franchise wants to go for a star to lead its promising project loaded with young players, and directed by Coach of the Year, Tom Thibodeau .

According to Kristian Winfield, a reporter for the NY Daily News, the Knicks themselves have begun to consider the possibility of having to move to Rj barrett, one of his two current pillars of the squad, to win the signing of Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal. The two players are his main targets heading into the offseason.