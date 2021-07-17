NBA rumors: Knicks option Kyle Lowry gains strength

The Free Agency 2021 is getting closer, and the NBA rumors are more numerous than ever. Although Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard are monopolizing most of them, the reality is that both can only leave their respective franchises via transfer, and many factors have to be given to see an official ‘trade’ of either of the two.

With free agents, however, the story is different. They only have to agree a contract with the team they want to sign for, as is the case with Kyle lowry. The 35-year-old veteran point guard ends his association with the Toronto Raptors, and everything indicates that he will try his luck at another franchise in his final years in the NBA.

The fact is that Lowry confirmed his intention to end his career in the league as a player for the Raptors, as if signing for a final year for the minimum of veteran. This fact does not seem to bother New York Knicks, who was already on the lookout for the player as soon as the season ended with his elimination against the Atlanta Hawks.

In recent days, after the Damian Lillard option has been complicated by strong interest from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, the Knicks have been pushing to try to sign Kyle Lowry.

Far from a multi-year

The New York Knicks intends to free up as much salary space as possible for Free Agency 2022, where names like Bradley Beal appear. A one-season offer for the squad to have Lowry a leader to command their young squad is attractive to those in The Big Apple.