NBA rumors: Kevin Knox, the key to Collin Sexton signing for the New York Knicks

It is well known by all that Kevin Knox He is not a player who enjoys the confidence and approval of Tom Thibodeau for what seems destined to come out. The funny thing is that, as indicated by the NBA rumors, your departure from New York Knicks can be decisive for those of the Big Apple to sign Collin sexton. Cleveland Cavaliers management has already resigned itself to shedding its young star, but they see Knox as a player with enormous potential. For Knicks, the signing of Sexton is a priority and they would even contemplate giving Toppin and Draft selections, but the player who really interests in Ohio is the aforementioned Knox, as revealed by nypost.com.