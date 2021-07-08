NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard’s future, in your hands

Kawhi leonard is the player who has been most involved in NBA rumors in the last five years. After two years with the Los Angeles Clippers in which he has not achieved his goal of winning another ring, this summer he has the option of being a free agent again. You have a player option that we assume you are going to reject and you have several options to renew.

He is completely free to sign 4 years in exchange for 176 million dollars with the team he wants. You can also choose again to sign a short contract, without ties, a 1 + 1 in exchange for 82 kilos. The safest and most lucrative option for Kawhi would be to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for $ 235 million and 5 years ($ 47 million per season).

The other option for Kawhi would be to accept the 36 kilos of player option and then extend his contract for four more years in exchange for 181.5 kilos.

Kawhi Leonard’s numbers in these Playoffs: 30.4 points 7.7 rebounds 4.4 assists 57.3 FG% 39.3 3P% 88 FT% It depresses me to think about how it would have been with him on the court. pic.twitter.com/aX2b9zpS1i – LA ClippersARG (@ClippersARG_) July 1, 2021

The improved Clippers

The truth is that the image that the Clippers have given in these playoffs has been very good, especially considering that Kawhi could not play the final of the conference semis against the Utah Jazz or the series against the Suns due to injury. This could make the player decide to stay in LA for the next free agency to see if third time can be the charm.