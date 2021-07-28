NBA rumors: Josh Giddey, the man chosen by the Warriors for number 7 of the Draft

According to the companions of the San Francisco Chronicle, Golden state warriors it would be clear to choose Josh giddey at number seven of NBA Draft 2021. The guard, who was the NBL rookie of the year with the 36ers, finished averaging 10.9 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 per game. The Australian is playing the Tokyo Games with his team.

Pick 11: Josh Giddey Base 2.03m 93Kg

Australian League Stats:

10.9 dpi, 7.4 rpi, 7.5 app 42% FG 29% 3p

Giddey enters the draft as a classic point guard, a player who stands out for having a great IQ, vision and above all a great passer and a great pick n roll player. pic.twitter.com/LJOp6mH4fx – The Last Shot NBA – (@TheLastShotNBA) July 24, 2021