NBA rumors: John Collins also received several exit offers

Another of the interesting names of the NBA preseason will be that of John Collins, power forward for Atlanta Hawks how good performance he has shown this season. However, his departure is increasingly rumored in the market environment of the best basketball league on the planet.

The teams that have come closest to the possible signing of the American power forward are Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. Four more than interesting destinations that match the style of play of one of the most pleasant surprises of the season.