NBA rumors: franchises may sign Bradley Beal

The decision cannot be delayed much longer and the fact that there has been no confirmation on the continuity of Bradley Beal in the franchise of his life, Washington Wizards, is making the NBA rumors on a more than probable departure from the federal capital to shoot up. Every time an All Star level player considers a change of scene, a multitude of questions arise about the sporting and financial viability of complex transfer market operations and, in this case, it was not going to be less. So much so that Hoopshype have made an analysis from which only six NBA franchises come out unscathed as candidates to recruit Beal.

Miami Heat

The departures of Robinson, Nunn and Herro, as well as the availability of Team Option with veteran players such as Dragic and Iguodala, give Florida players room to open a salary margin and launch their particular Big 3 with Beal.

Denver nuggets

The Coloradans consider Michael Porter Jr to be an ideal piece to trade for Beal, assuming they should pay luxury tax, but trusting Gordon to be an efficient starting forward. They would get rid of outside rotation players.

Memphis Grizzlies

If they want to keep the block of Morant and Jackson Jr, they should shed a large part of their wardrobe, full of young and high-level players, such as Brooks, Allen or Clarke. It seems like the least palatable option for Beal.

New Orleans Pelicans

Draft assets to give and take would be the great argument of a team eager for a star that guides its young people and gives Zion confidence. Having the trump card of Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart as expendable players also gives them options.

Golden state warriors

Wiggins and Wiseman would be the ones sacrificed in order to form a Big 3 with a perimeter that is difficult to beat in NBA history. In addition, it would be a bet to compete for glory immediately, something that a Beal who is already 30 years old seeks.

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons is the card the Sixers have in store to make any move, although unfortunately, he has been devalued much after the last playoffs. They could also be forced to include other players, such as Maxey or Thybulle.