NBA rumors: Duncan Robinson and his love for the New York Knicks

That NBA has not finished his 2020/21 season and has distributed his champion ring in the tirade between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks It does not prevent that there are many players from the rest of the teams that are already being linked to a series of possible changes of scenery this summer.

One of the players who aims not to continue defending the colors of his current team in the best basketball league in the world is Duncan Robinson. With a terrible irruption in the NBA elite by the hand of Erik spoelstra And reaching the NBA Finals, his second season in the league has been a much duller and less fruitful one that has left the Miami Heat coaches very cold.

Duncan Robinson is still one of the best outside shooters in the NBA, but his irregularity has led him to a market where everything points to New York Knicks It could be their final destination, although it is not the only team that has been interested in the possible arrival of the outside (Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets they are also after their incorporation).

Interest reciprocated?

At least, from the player’s point of view, the Madison Square Garden It will be the destination that welcomes the North American forward. As pointed out by various American media, Duncan Robinson loves the Knicks organization and all its way of organizing and running a franchise.

Now, we have to wait to find out if the New York Knicks management is dealing with a reciprocated interest. Of course, be that as it may, what is clear is that Tom thibodeau needs several exterior and interior players to increase their performance in many facets of the game, repeat classification for the next edition of the NBA playoffs and why not improve the results achieved.