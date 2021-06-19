NBA rumors: Dennis Schröder, interested franchises

Strong emotions are predicted in the face of Free Agency 2021 on the NBA and one of the players that arouses the most interest among various franchises and whose future can greatly influence the competition is Dennis Schroder. The German base has not been able to become the third effective sword that was expected in Los angeles lakers and his inability to assume a cyclical leadership role after the injuries of Lebron and Davis have meant that his cache may have dropped somewhat and, above all, that the Angelenos do not contemplate the possibility of bidding for him to retain him. His potential is beyond doubt, so there are various teams eager to achieve his signing, as suggested NBA rumors unleashed in the last days. From nbaanalysis.net some interesting maneuvers around the German are suggested.

Everything indicates that the Angelenos are going to seek to make a sign & trade with Schroder, in order to get some assets and lighten their salary burden. Within the Lakers, they have not liked anything that the German has repeatedly demanded more prominence and is not comfortable with a role other than that of starting point guard and playmaker. That will be impossible as long as Lebron James remains on the team as he capitalizes on most of the game. In addition, Dennis had the audacity to reject a proposal of $ 80 million for 4 years, which made it clear that his commitment to the Angelenos was not total and that he was looking for a better contract in the summer.

Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors leave with options to sign Dennis Schroder

What it did not have is its devaluation after the NBA 2021 playoffs, something that could change the landscape. Still, there seem to be three franchises clearly interested in taking over your services. Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks They are eagerly looking for a starting point guard who will give them a qualitative leap, while the Toronto Raptors is torn between waiting to see what happens with Lowry and going all out to sign the German, regardless of what their franchise player does. It will not be easy for him to win a maximum contract, but he will receive succulent offers from these three teams willing to bid very high for him.