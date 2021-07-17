NBA rumors: DeMar DeRozan sparks Clippers interest

The eaves DeMar DeRozan of the San antonio spurs is one of the veteran superstars who is expected to change teams and NBA rumors indicate that he could end in Los Angeles Clippers through a handover.

To acquire DeRozan, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggests that the Clippers could make a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs. The Clippers would send a package that includes Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan.

Ivica Zubac is 24 and good enough to hold the starting center spot, and Luke Kennard is a 2017 lottery pick with a 41.3 percent 3-point percentage in four NBA seasons.