NBA rumors: Daniel Theis, Charlotte Hornets wish for summer

The NBA Playoffs 2021 They continue, but the activity of the league during every day of the week is not holding back the main tasks of the teams that are already eliminated. With the upcoming season in between, the NBA Buzz continues to grow around some of the best players and teams, and the load of potential transfers and operations that we will attend to this summer.

One of the last to appear in various US media linked to NBA information is the one that talks about this possible arrival of Daniel Theis to Charlotte Hornets. A market movement with a lot of sense in a double direction, both for the player and for the team:

– For the Hornets, the arrival of Daniel Theis is a balm. A level increase in his painting with this 4 that has become a false 5. A kind of player similar to Cody Zeller and that improves the technical qualities (not physical) of Bismack Biyombo. An interesting scorer, a useful player on both sides of the court who will contribute a lot under the direction of James Borrego.

– For the player, he needs stability and the Hornets project should give him that. After growing a lot in the Celtics, the German was transferred to the Bulls and his performance declined. The German is a very interesting player who could contribute a lot thanks to the flexibility and malleability of many of his teammates.

Your contract

After signing two years with the Celtics, the European will be a free agent and his recent salary has been $ 5 million per year, although his claims will grow hand in hand with his athletic performance, which has increased significantly.