NBA rumors: Damian Lillard, Los Angeles Lakers target

It is the dynamic that the NBA Right now, and you can’t turn a deaf ear as if it’s not happening: super teams are a tangible reality in processes like the Brooklyn Nets, and to compete with them it seems vital to follow in their wake and advocate for similar processes. On Los Angeles Lakers They have it clear: a third star will arrive this summer on the Los Angeles roster.

Following injuries sustained by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, with the lack of input from some of the best players in the second unit (such as Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris or Montrezl Harrell) and the scarcity of tactical variants from the bench, the team was eliminated in the first round of these NBA 2021 Playoffs before some intractable Phoenix Suns.

The past is history, but the present of the Los Angeles franchise will depend, in large part, on the work that the franchise ends up doing this summer thinking about the next season. And the primary objective from the Staples Center is none other than the arrival of Damian Lillard.

A signing understandable from all points of view

If we bring together a player wanting to change of scene and aspire once and for all to the achievement of the ring, with a team that saw the second consecutive title very close and has ended up failing, it seems that the two parties would be willing to understand each other.

Why not? The point guard wants to leave the Portland Trail-Blazers after one more season without reaching the league’s elite and the Lakers would become an even better team, on a par with very few teams across the country. Rumor confirmed by Stephen A. Smith, a journalist from ESPN, who has also confirmed that the Lakers will compete with others such as Knicks or Heat, interested in the same way in the arrival of Dame Time on their floor.