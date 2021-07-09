NBA rumors: Damian Lillard does not deny leaving Portland

Damian Lilard is training with him Team USA ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 and has been “forced” to talk about his future and whether or not he intends to leave Portland Trail Blazers as stated by numerous NBA rumors after spending his entire career in Oregon. And the truth is that what the good Damian has done with his statements is to create more doubts than there were already regarding his future.

In recent years, he has declared his desire to continue in Portland on multiple occasions. However, on this occasion he has not been so categorical, simply stating that I have to happen it will happen from behind closed doors: “Whatever I have to say I will say it directly to Neil (Olshey, the GM of the Blazers) and I will do it. straight to my team. I’m not going to say anything more about it. “

Lillard insisted on his argument: “They have put in my mouth many things that I have not said. If there is something that I have to say I will say it myself and I will tell it to whoever has to say it.”

Thus, we are not going to categorically affirm that Damian wants to leave, but that he is closer than ever to being able to do so. Media NBA wants it, so in case of requesting a transfer, it would end up getting it.

First-time Olympian

From Oakland, California —- No. 6 @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/ERVSDbcldt – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 8, 2021

Controversy with the coach

After nine years with Terry Stotts at the helm, the Blazers have signed Chauncey Billups this summer and Lillard was asked about it:

“They asked me and I said I like Jason Kidd and I like Chauncey. I didn’t think he was going to hook up. I never felt like my job was to say yes or no to this or that. My job is to play basketball. Our organization, after researching it. , has decided the new coach. I have a good friendship with Chauncey for a long time. They have looked for a respected leader for the locker room after Terry left. “