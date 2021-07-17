NBA rumors: Damian Lillard and a broken relationship with the Blazers

The soap opera of the NBA’s 2021 offseason already has its own name, Damian Lillard. The player is in the focus of practically all the NBA rumors that arise every day regarding the transfer market of the competition before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

This Friday afternoon / night has been a key day to know what will be the fate of Lillard himself next season, or however if he will finally stay in Portland Trail Blazers showing great loyalty to the Oregon franchise.

An information published by Barry Bondz revealed that Damian Lillard would have requested the ‘transfer request’ to the Blazers, and that teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks were already on the prowl.

Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers. Knicks, Lakers, Heat, and Warriors are the four teams Lillard’s interested in. – Barry Bondz (@BarryBondz) July 16, 2021

However, Lillard himself came out to deny this information, assuring the following: “I woke up with those reports, which are completely false. I have not yet made any firm decisions about my future.” What the Blazers point guard makes clear is that he is seriously considering leaving his team this summer.

No support for the coach

In addition to those statements, Damian Lillard has made others about the new Portland coach, Chauncey Billups, which could be considered incendiary: “I do not deny that the arrival of Chauncey is an improvement, but the truth is that you look at our squad and not you think we’re a ring team. “