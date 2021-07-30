NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks will go for Lowry if unable to sign Leonard

Dallas mavericks sees it necessary to recruit another star to complete his staff and that is why, according to NBA rumors, have made a firm decision regarding their strategy in this transfer market. The dream of the Texan franchise is to incorporate Kawhi leonardBut there is no great hope that the Clippers will decide to go out to NBA 2021 Free Agency and be seduced by them. If this is confirmed, the priority objective would be Kyle lowry, a man they believe can bring enough experience and packaging to achieve important things, as TheAthletics comments.