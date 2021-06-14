NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks believe Luka Doncic will leave

Many of the most powerful bulbs in the NBA media environment continue to point to Luka doncic. The Slovenian was eliminated with the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA 2021 Playoffs despite his excellent personal numbers, but his future is not at all clear and that, when it comes to one of the best players in the entire league is something that generates a lot of noise in the press and within the franchise itself.

Dallas mavericks he has had a problem accompanying his star, he has not managed to surround him with great players who could generate a winning project in search of the ring. Neither Porzingis nor Hardaway (at very irregular times) and no one else has managed to add and Rick carlisle It has ended up on the tightrope.

The doubts

It is for this very reason, for that lack of competitiveness and ambition in the Texas franchise that, according to some of the most reliable sports media in the United States, confirm that the Mavs themselves do not have all of them with them when it comes to guaranteeing the future of Luka doncic in the Texas franchise.

The fidelity of the Slovenian to Dallas mavericks It is being huge, but it has a limit. And if the European escort wants something, it is that their numbers that are available to very few and that speak of a possible MVP in a very short time can be channeled into a ring that values ​​their performance.

Luka Doncic has not made a decision that speaks of his future, but the doubts are there. And when the river sounds … The Slovenian is one of the great superstars of the league and he shows it every week, he deserves more than to fight for something that is really impossible.