NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, on the lookout for a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard

The future of Kawhi leonard on Los Angeles Clippers hangs by a thread today. On June 28, the NBA Rumors spoke of a player’s discontent with the Los Angeles frachicia’s medical team for the way in which they had treated his knee injury, and the relationship could be fatally wounded.

According to Kevin O’Connor, a journalist for The Ringer, Kawhi could not exercise his $ 36 million player option for the following season this summer, and try his hand at Free Agency to change the scene. Continuing with O’Connor’s information, there would already be two franchises lurking in the event that this happened: Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.