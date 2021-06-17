NBA rumors: Could Luka Doncic not renew with the Mavs?

Luka doncic was chosen in the ideal quintet of the season in the NBA after averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 assists and 8 rebounds per game and that gives him the right to opt for a contract extension with Dallas mavericks of 200 million dollars.

This renovation was taken for granted until a few hours ago, in which some NBA rumors which indicate that there would be a small possibility that the Slovenian decided to leave Dallas. Yesterday we heard the news that Donnie Nelson, the GM of the Mavs until now, was fired.

He was the man who picked Doncic in the draft. They had a great relationship and had known each other since the Slovenian genius was a teenager. If Doncic decided not to renew with the Mavs it would not be because of Nelson’s departure, which he logically accepts as a franchise decision in which he should not or want to get involved.

It’s that I like everything about you —-

Another impressive season of @ luka7doncic # GeneraciónNBA pic.twitter.com/1j4LelwmrK – NBA in Movistar + (@MovistarNBA) June 12, 2021

The name of discord

His doubts would come from a person with a lot of command in the Mavs who doesn’t have a good relationship with Luka. It is about Haralabos Vulgaris, a data analyst with a lot of command in Dallas and very close to Mark Cuban. Apparently, according to the teammates of ., on more than one occasion they would have tried to get into tactical and technical issues, something that would not have been fun for Doncic.

Beyond these small doubts, it is normal for Luka Doncic to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. On the contrary, it would be a great surprise.