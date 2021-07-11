NBA rumors: Collin Sexton, Cavaliers exit imminent

The NBA rumors had been pointing for weeks something that in the last hours has become practically a fact: Collin sexton will abandon Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. The young point guard is expected to leave the Ohio franchise before the 2021/22 season begins.

Despite the fact that on June 29 a Cavs source assured that the management did not want to move Sexton, and that he was going to be offered a long-term contract to remain linked to Cleveland, the reality is very different.

This is reported by . journalist, Jason Lloyd, in his latest report. “I also heard that Collin Sexton was going to be offered a maximum contract, but he won’t be,” Llod said. “Based on what sources have told me in recent months about the Cleveland Cavaliers environment, I don’t think that’s true.”

In addition, Jason Lloyd himself assures that the Ohio franchise is prepared to immediately face Sexton’s exit movement after cataloging him as “very available” in the transfer market.

Wish of a star

Several fronts are opened with the fact of putting Collin Sexton up for sale, but the one that attracts the Cleveland Cavaliers the most is the one that manages to convince a franchise to get an NBA star. This probably involves including Sexton himself in a pack, along with Kevin Love (also on the market) and pick no. 3 of the 2021 NBA Draft.