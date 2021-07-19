NBA rumors: Collin Sexton also appears on the Golden State Warriors radar

One of the teams that will move the most throughout the summer in search of a better squad will be Golden state warriors. With the urgent need to recover some of his injured stars and return to the league’s elite, the arrival of a series of new faces that elevate the benefits of Steve Kerr’s roster will be key.

There are many names that have already been related to a not too distant future in La Bahía, but one of the last has been Collin sexton. The Cleveland Cavaliers playmaker continues to receive NBA rumors that place him far from his current team, and the reality is that in the Warriors he could form an exceptional combo with Stephen Curry at the helm of the game.