NBA rumors: Chicago Bulls go after Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker promises to be one of the most appreciated players in Free Agency 2021 and many have already been unleashed NBA rumors around your possible destination. However, none has had the resonance and reliability of the one that places it in Chicago Bulls. As indicated by nbaanalysis.net, the Michigan team management sees him as the ideal player to accompany Lavine on the perimeter and complete a great quintet that will lead them to fight for high positions in the classification.