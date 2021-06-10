NBA rumors: Celtics and Mavs trade for Walker and Porzingis

They have become a problem for their respective teams and nothing better than finding a symbiotic operation that benefits all the actors. That’s what they are looking for Boston Celtics Y Dallas mavericks with a transfer that has had a great impact on the NBA rumors and that seems to be taking shape, according to nbaanalysis.net. It is evident that Kemba walker is the great one indicated by the poor performance of the Massachusetts team and has not finished adapting to the team’s game, while the permanence of Kristaps Porzingis in Texas he is unsustainable, due to his indiscipline and bad relationship with Doncic. Each player has three years left on a great contract, so only a transfer of this magnitude would allow each franchise to get rid of them.

Boston Celtics He urgently needs an inside player with scoring power and they are confident that the Latvian can play that role, acting as a third sword. It would be a risky operation seeing the enormous ego that Kristaps has and his constant demands to have more prominence. Having more defensive centers and rebounders, like Tristan Thompson or Robert Williams II, would allow Porzingis to focus more on offensive tasks, which is where he feels really comfortable. The Celtics would need to do without Kemba walker, but also from a young and talented shooter, like Aaron Nesmith, as well as from a first round of the NBA Draft 2021.

Porzinis and Richardson would recite in Celtics in exchange for Walker, Nesmith and a first round of Draft

For its part, Dallas mavericks desperately looking for a way to get rid of an obvious problem such as Kristaps Porzingis. The chemistry does not flow with him, his rebounding ability is nil and the Slovenian’s team is looking for new pieces that fit in the group. A boat may soon seem difficult for a point guard like Walker to fit into the Texan team, but the presumable departure of Tim Hardaway Jr makes them look to incorporate a player capable of generating their own. Relieving Kemba of coaching responsibility could be a blessing for this scorer. Josh Richardson would be another of those who came out in exchange for Walker.