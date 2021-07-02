NBA rumors: Cavs put Kevin Love on the market, and he already has five suitors

Cleveland Cavaliers expects to move aggressively in the transfer market and Free Agency 2021. At the moment it has already taken its first step, as indicated by the NBA rumors. According to journalist Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com, the Ohio franchise has decided to put the ‘transferable’ label on Kevin Love Definitively.

Following Amico’s information, the Cavs’ intention is for Love not to wear his jersey again as it is not part of the rebuilding plans. And apparently Cleveland will not have problems with it, since the player has already come up with a list of five suitors:

Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trail Blazers