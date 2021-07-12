NBA rumors: Carmelo Anthony signed by Golden State Warriors

It could become the informational bombshell of the summer and there are not a few NBA rumors that they see it very feasible. The paths of Carmelo anthony Y Golden state warriors they could come together in a partnership that would be welcomed by both parties and that would bring great benefits to both the player and the franchise. Although he is very happy in the Portland Trail Blazers and has a huge thank you to the Oregon franchise for having fostered his sporting resurgence, Carmelo wants to explore the options of winning a ring and he sees himself with the ability to help a lot in a supporting role, as he has made these years in Portland. That is why he is exploring the possibility of taking advantage of his free agent status this summer and even giving up money to play with the Warriors, as indicated by heavy.com.

And it is that the fact of seeing how his friend Chris Paul is in a position to win a championship, has awakened in Anthony the irrepressible desire to get out of his comfort zone once more and look for what could be the last chance of his career to win a ring. At 37 years old, it is clear that the twilight is very close and it is likely that he will not be able to maintain his good performance as a bench player for much longer. The possible departure of Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum conveys the feeling that Oregonians are not going to be a strong candidate for the title next season, so Carmelo would be interested in strengthening the squad of Golden state warriors and join your path to that of stars like Curry or Thompson.

Los Angeles Lakers are also interested in signing Carmelo

As much as the player himself has influenced his desire to end his days as a player in Portland, recent events can significantly change his perception of things, as well as the fact of seeing how both Golden state warriors like other great teams, including Los angeles lakersThey have their eyes fixed on the decision you make as they perceive you as a luxury reinforcement for the fight for glory, due to their experience and innate talent. What is clear is that Carmelo anthony You should think carefully if you take a last risk by going to a leading team or continue enjoying basketball without excessive pressure with Portlandd Trail Blazers.