NBA rumors: Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers’ main target in 2021 Free Agency

Free Agency 2021 is falling, and Los angeles lakers they are required to perform various movements on it. Following the transfer in which they received Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles franchise currently has seven contract players: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Alfonzo McKinnie, Talen Horton-Tucker, Devontae Cacok and Westbrook himself.

With three maximum salaries (LeBron, Davis and Westbrook), the Lakers will have to go for several minimums in the transfer market. One of the candidates to sign for that price with Frank Vogel’s team is none other than Carmelo anthony, according to Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report.

Melo ends his time at the Portland Trail Blazers having performed at a high level, but without the possibility of reaching that long-awaited championship ring. If he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers from his great friend LeBron James, Anthony would greatly increase his chances.