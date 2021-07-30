NBA rumors: Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay, close to the Lakers

Los angeles lakers They have what they wanted for the 2021/22 season: a big three with which to try to win the ring again. TO Lebron James Y Anthony Davis has joined Russell westbrook. This signing undoubtedly places those in purple and gold as one of the clear favorites to win next season, but it also creates a couple of problems when it comes to making the squad.

Yes, to the confection, because at the moment the Angelenos would have under contract their ‘big three’ and Marc Gasol (less than three kilos). They have to complete the squad and they must do it with cheap players and, if possible, with several experienced shooters who at key moments can be a threat and can be decisive.

The first NBA rumors about players that could be of interest to Frank Vogel’s. And Bleacher Report analyst Jake Fischer has given the first names: Carmelo anthony Y Rudy Gay.

According to @JakeLFischer, Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay “are definitely the loudest rumors for #LakeShow.” pic.twitter.com/YGbJpYosrU – —— NLB #JJOO – (@NBALAKERSBLOG) July 30, 2021

Ideal fit

Both Melo and Gay would be two perfect players for the Lakers, who surely in exchange for the possibility of winning their first ring would charge the minimum veteran. They are both reliable marksmen, they have offensive weapons to spare to aid a ‘contender’.

If we also unite Carmelo’s friendship with LeBron, the transfer becomes even more feasible. We will see what ends up happening, a lot of work for Rob Pelinka these days to create a team around three stars.