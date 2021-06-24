NBA rumors: Brooklyn Nets to hear trade offers for Kyrie Irving this summer

Brooklyn nets he hasn’t achieved the goal of the NBA ring in his first season as a “super team.” The New York franchise has encountered the problem of injuries, which has not allowed it to play the 2021 Playoffs Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks with its ‘Big Three’ in full: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie irving.

Precisely, and according to journalist Matt Sullivan, the Nets have decided that they will listen to offers in the offseason from Irving himself, with the aim of testing his value in the market and see if his transfer would strengthen his second unit so as not to have to depend on so much measure of his best players.

The reason for this, as Sullivan recounted on the Celtics Lab podcast, is that Brooklyn management is upset by Kyrie Irving’s attitude during some stretches of the season, such as when he participated in a maskless party last month. January, which caused him a sanction for skipping the COVID-19 protocols.