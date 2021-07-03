NBA rumors: Boston could move Jaylen Brown only if it gets Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal

With Free Agency 2021 getting closer and closer, and with it the transfer market, NBA rumors are becoming more and more common. Boston Celtics It is one of the franchises that is monopolizing many of them due to its change of President of Operations and Chief Trainer.

The last one, which belongs to Sports Illustrated journalist Chris Mannix, talks about the possibility of moving to Jaylen brown, one of its two stars. As Mannix advances, the Celtics would only consider his transfer in the case of receiving Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

However, this rumor does not seem to be very serious, especially considering Ime Udoka’s first statements as Boston’s ‘head coach’. Among other words, he spoke of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown himself as “the two stars who will lead the franchise’s goal of winning the NBA ring.”