NBA rumors: Boston Celtics set their next target on Kyle Anderson

Following the additions of Josh Richardson and Kris Dunn, Boston Celtics intends to continue moving in the NBA transfer market. The latest of the Rumors comes from a tip from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, in which the Massachusetts franchise sets its sights on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics want to take over the transfer of Kyle anderson. The Memphis player has a contract until 2022, worth $ 9.9 million. Boston would have to offer some of its players in exchange since it has spent its Trade Exception with the arrival of Josh Richardson. A Sign & Trade with Evan Fournier is not ruled out at this point.