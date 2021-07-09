NBA rumors: Boston Celtics could do without Jaylen Brown

The young couple of Boston Celtics formed by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown It seemed like it was fully guaranteed, no matter how turbulent things are in the franchise. However, the many changes that have taken place and that have led to Brad Stevens to management, they can have a surprising impact on the Celtics’ future plans, as NBA rumors reveal. This is clear from the information provided by Hoopshype in which it is categorically stated that sources very close to the franchise acknowledge having an expendable player in Brown in case the opportunity to sign a great star arises. That great star should answer to the name of Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard.

And it is that the patience of the greens has been exhausted, seeing that despite investing years in an exciting project and made with care, it has been impossible for them to fight with guarantees for the ring. Tatum’s magic is undeniable and he is still perceived as the man who should lead the Celtics for many years, but around Jaylen brown Some doubts arise, based, above all, on his irregular performance in the outside pitch, as well as on the suitability of incorporating a somewhat more veteran player, whose experience is key at the peak moments of the seasons. There is also the factor of his improvable relationship with the aforementioned Tatum, something that has been precipitated in recent times and may be vital in this decision.

Brown would only leave the Celtics if Beal or Lillard arrive

Bradley Beal will decide in the coming weeks if he signs with Washington Wizards or goes on the market; Should he decide the latter, Boston is counting on Brown’s business case as the key to recruiting the shooting guard. In the case of Damian Lillard, his future is still up in the air and if he took the step of actively looking for offers, falling into an ecosystem like that of Boston Celtcis could completely seduce a player who would share the limelight with Tatum and would form one of the most attractive and powerful pairs of the league. Thus, Jaylen Brown is highly valued by the franchise, since they would only exchange him for one of these two infinite talents.