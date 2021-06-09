NBA rumors: Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker agree to leave

Boston Celtics it is more than clear that it has to change things to return to being the most feared team Eastern Conference and win a ring again after more than a decade without doing so. They know it so much that just a few hours after being eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets they had already modified the two most important areas of the franchise: the Presidency of Operations and the position of Coach.

Brad Stevens happened to relieve Danny Ainge and the replacement of the first would be known throughout the summer, after a deep and thoughtful casting that dived through the entire league to offer one of the most attractive benches in the entire league.

But of course, the other important area to modify is that of the players. A roster that has not responded in the important moments as expected, and in which a series of departures and arrivals are planned through the offseason that will begin in a few weeks. And in that work of redesigning the squad, Kemba Walker is one of those who has the clearest decision in line with the franchise.

An inevitable departure

This is confirmed by numerous NBA rumors that come from beyond the puddle: both Kemba walker valuing their most personal side, as the Boston Celtics from the optical prism of collective interests, they agree that the best thing for both would be to separate their paths this coming summer when the preseason begins and the transfers begin.

Kemba Walker is an indisputable superclass, a player with an unquestionable leadership and leadership ability, but his contribution when it comes to scoring and generating game has not been as great as expected and the search for that period 1 that the Celtics do not have since Rajon rondo this preseason will continue to be produced.