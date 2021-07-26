in NBA

NBA rumors: Blake Griffin to play for Brooklyn Nets again next season

Blake griffin he joined to Brooklyn nets last season after a few months playing at the lowest level of his career at the Detroit Pistons due to physical problems. And, despite being in the final part of his career, the truth is that he has completed a great campaign with Steve Nash’s men, getting along wonderfully with Durant, Harden and Irving and everything points to the intention of the player and the the franchise is that he continues to play in Brooklyn next season. More than NBA rumors, Griffin’s continuity with the Nets seems almost certain.

