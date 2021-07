As novel as it is surprising, it is one of the most powerful NBA rumors that has emerged in the last hours around two very different bases, but tremendously talented and that can become fundamental pieces of an aspiring franchise to the ring. Lonzo ball does not quite fit in New Orleans Pelicans, while Malcolm Brogdon still unconvinced in the discipline of Indiana Pacers, so both teams could make a sign & trade exchange, as reported by the famed podcast The Lowe Post.