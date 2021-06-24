NBA rumors: Ben Simmons could end up in Chicago Bulls

What of Ben simmons to Chicago Bulls it’s more than simple NBA rumors. The all star of Philadelphia 76ers, who has been unfairly branded as the total responsible for the elimination of the Pennsylvania from the playoffs, could end in the city of the wind as Adrian Wojnarowski has advanced.

Thus, according to the man who receives the most scoops from the American franchises, the Sixers and the Bulls would have started talks this week about a possible transfer of Ben Simmons. The player’s agent, Rich Paul (the CEO of Klutch Sports ) would have also been in the talks.

Sixers remain committed to working through Simmons’ shooting issues this summer, especially free throws. Doc Rivers and Simmons met to discuss plans for moving forward together, per sources. https://t.co/l0BBDk5RWS – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

Uncertain future

Thus, beyond the initial conversations, there has been no talk of any possible transfer. Simmons’ representative would have come to ask for a way out, although, according to Woj, the Pennsylvania people would continue to want to stay with him as a key piece for the future (at 24, Simmons has a 4-year contract in exchange for 147 million dollars ).

Beyond his poor performance in front of the rival rim in the tie against the Hawks that knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs in Game 7, the player continues to have a great value in the market, proof of this is the recent interest of the Bulls, who would be very interested in taking over his services this summer.